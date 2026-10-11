 Zelensky refused to comply with Trump's demand - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Zelensky refused to comply with Trump's demand - VIDEO

1news Staff16:50 - 11 / 10 / 2026
Zelensky refused to comply with Trump's demand - VIDEO

The head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Kyiv is ready to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries on the condition that Russia stops attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

He said this in his video address, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's demand to stop strikes on Russian refineries.

"Ukraine will be ready to stop strikes on Russian refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be mutual and with real guarantees," Zelensky said.

Thus, Kyiv linked the cessation of strikes on Russian oil infrastructure to a similar halt of attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

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