Prime minister of Cambodia arrives in Azerbaijan on an official visit

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on October 11.

As 1news.az reports, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the high-ranking guest.

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet and his wife Pich Chanmony were welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov and other officials.