 Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport - PHOTO

1news Staff22:05 - 11 / 10 / 2026
Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport - PHOTO

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the Houthi attack on the international airport in Riyadh.

This was stated in the ministry's statement published on the social network X.

"Such attacks, deliberately directed against civilian infrastructure and the civilian population, constitute a gross violation of the norms of international law. We emphasize the need for an immediate cessation of actions that threaten regional security and stability," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The Turkish foreign policy agency added that Ankara supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

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