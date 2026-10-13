Saakashvili calls Baku's decision on school uniforms a courageous step

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has supported Azerbaijan's decision to enforce requirements for a uniform school dress code, calling it an important and courageous step.

He wrote about this on his social media account.

According to Saakashvili, this decision is aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan as a secular state and curbing the influence of Islamists.

Saakashvili also accused Iran of actively carrying out the radical Islamization of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia.

"Meanwhile, Iran, which no longer has levers of influence over Azerbaijan, is actively carrying out the radical Islamization of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia. This creates a deadly threat to Georgia's statehood and territorial integrity. Islamists here pose a danger to Georgia, to Azerbaijan, and to the entire region as a whole," the politician's post reads.