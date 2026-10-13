Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences over the loss of life resulting from the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian infrastructure.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the official page of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on the social network X.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the recent attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities. We wish all those injured a swift and full recovery.

We wish the families of the victims strength and patience in connection with this tragic loss," the publication of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan reads.