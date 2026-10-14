President: More than 300,000 hectares of territory cleared of mines for the safe implementation of the Great Return

The victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War laid the foundation for a new stage of creation and development of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

As AZERTAC reports, these thoughts were reflected in President Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh" – "Rebuild Garabagh".

"Within the framework of the 'First State Program of the Great Return,' our cities and villages are being rebuilt, and the safe return of our compatriots to their native lands is being ensured. Azerbaijan is carrying out this work at the expense of its own financial resources. To date, 25.5 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget for restoration and reconstruction.

For the safe implementation of the Great Return, more than 300,000 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, and over 40,000 people have returned to 47 settlements. About 100,000 people currently live, study and carry out activities in the territories liberated from occupation," the address notes.