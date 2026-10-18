China to launch $178 million sustainable aviation fuel plant

A plant producing environmentally friendly aviation fuel from food waste is preparing to launch in China's Hainan province. The facility's capacity will be up to 300,000 tons of fuel per year.

As 1news.az reports, citing the newspaper Hainan Daily, the project is being implemented by the company Hainan Eco Prime in the Yangpu port industrial and logistics pilot development zone, located on the island's northwestern coast.

The total volume of investment in the construction of the enterprise amounts to 1.2 billion yuan (more than $178 million), and the area of the production complex reaches 100,000 square meters.

According to the publication, construction is proceeding on schedule. Underground pipeline laying and the erection of the main infrastructure have already been completed at the site. Finishing work and equipment installation are currently underway.

It is expected that by the end of 2026 the enterprise will undergo a pre-launch safety inspection and be prepared for trial operation.

As Zhang Zhilong, deputy general director of the Eco Prime holding, reported, the plant will also be equipped with units for producing hydrogen from light hydrocarbons with a capacity of 2,000 normal cubic meters per hour, a sulfur recovery system, storage tanks, and loading and unloading infrastructure.

According to the company's estimates, after the enterprise is put into operation, the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions will amount to more than 400,000 tons per year.