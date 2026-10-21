Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan tells us it will not sign a peace treaty as long as our Constitution remains as it is

Azerbaijan is putting forward a condition that Armenia's Constitution be changed in order for a peace agreement to be signed.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this during a discussion of the TRIPP project in the National Assembly, Armenian Telegram channels report.

According to the head of the Armenian foreign policy agency, Baku's position consists in its unwillingness to finalize the document while the current version of Armenia's basic law remains in force. "Azerbaijan states that although it has initialed the peace agreement, it is not ready to sign it as long as our Constitution remains in its present form. We, for our part, insist that there is nothing in our Constitution that should cause concern," Mirzoyan emphasized.

Mirzoyan assured that at the moment the parties are not holding negotiations on the issue of the Armenian Constitution.

"Armenia confirms its readiness to agree as soon as possible on the time and place for signing the peace agreement. This position remains unchanged," the foreign minister summed up.