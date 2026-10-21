 The EU receives relatives of missing Azerbaijanis for the first time - PHOTO | 1news.az
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The EU receives relatives of missing Azerbaijanis for the first time - PHOTO

1news Staff23:00 - 21 / 10 / 2026
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The EU receives relatives of missing Azerbaijanis for the first time - PHOTO

On October 21, 2026, a meeting with members of the public association "Families of Persons Missing in Karabakh" was held in Brussels at the European External Action Service of the European Union.

The relatives of missing Azerbaijani citizens were received by Okke Bouwman, political adviser to the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and Marco Cardinali, coordinator for relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, which lasted about an hour, the relatives of the missing Azerbaijanis stated that even after the end of the conflict, Armenia has not provided any information about their loved ones.

Konul Behbudova, chairwoman of the public association "Families of Persons Missing in Karabakh," noted that the day before, on October 20, relatives of the missing Azerbaijanis held a protest in front of the European Parliament on Place du Luxembourg in Brussels and adopted a statement.

She emphasized that Armenia bears direct responsibility for the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis and is obliged to provide Azerbaijan with information about the locations of mass graves.

According to Behbudova, the discovery of 32 mass graves in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation is only a small part of a large-scale humanitarian tragedy.

It was also reported at the meeting that today the relatives of the missing Azerbaijanis held another rally in Brussels — on the central Schuman Square.

The public association "Families of Persons Missing in Karabakh" stated that they will continue their actions until they receive news about their loved ones.

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