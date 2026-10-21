 Memorabilia of missing Azerbaijanis displayed in Brussels - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Memorabilia of missing Azerbaijanis displayed in Brussels - PHOTO

1news Staff23:50 - 21 / 10 / 2026
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Memorabilia of missing Azerbaijanis displayed in Brussels - PHOTO

On October 21, 2026, in Brussels' central Schuman Square, where the main institutions of the European Union are located, the families of missing Azerbaijanis held a rally organized by the public association "Families of Persons Missing in Karabakh." This was a continuation of yesterday's rally in the square in front of the European Parliament in Brussels.

This was reported by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

During the rally, it was emphasized that Armenia has still not provided data on the fate of 4,010 missing Azerbaijanis and continues to conceal information about them. Particular attention was paid to the importance of providing information about missing persons during the period of advancing the peace agenda.

The families of missing Azerbaijanis stated that the European Parliament, which constantly speaks out in defense of Armenia and is perceived in international relations as an example of anachronism and atavism, has never once raised the issue of missing Azerbaijanis.

The chairwoman of the public association "Families of Persons Missing in Karabakh," Konul Behbudova, said that rallies dedicated to missing persons will continue.

As part of the rally, a special installation was presented consisting of photographs of missing citizens of Azerbaijan, their clothing, and envelopes with letters. The touching messages, written on behalf of the missing persons, made a deep impression on visitors. They expressed solidarity with the families of the missing, leaving words of support, tying commemorative ribbons, and laying flowers.

It should be noted that the public association "Families of Persons Missing in Karabakh" became the winner of the 2026 grant competition of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan with the project "Echo of Absence."

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