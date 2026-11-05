 Ukraine again attacked Rosneft's refinery in Ryazan - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Ukraine again attacked Rosneft's refinery in Ryazan - VIDEO

1news Staff09:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Ukraine again attacked Rosneft's refinery in Ryazan - VIDEO

In the Russian city of Ryazan, the local oil refinery came under attack, most likely by drones.

Videos of the moment of the strike and a large-scale fire on the plant's premises have appeared online.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to OSINT channels.

The footage published in public channels shows the work of Russian air defenses, an explosion and a bright glow in the sky, after which thick smoke rises.

There is currently no official confirmation that the refinery was hit. It is also not yet known how serious the damage to the plant could be.

At the same time, the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, has not reported an attack on the region or its consequences. Local public channels have also not yet published detailed information about a possible attack or a declared UAV threat.

The Ryazan oil refinery is part of the Russian oil company "Rosneft" and is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the country.

Its design capacity is about 17 million tons of oil per year. The plant is located in Ryazan and is of important significance for supplying fuel to Moscow and other regions of central Russia. The enterprise produces various grades of motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, liquefied gases, bitumen and petrochemical feedstock. In particular, it produces components used in the fuel supply of Russian aviation. The oil refinery in Ryazan regularly becomes a target of drone attacks. In 2026, such incidents were reported several times, in particular in May, July, September and October. One of the latest confirmed attacks occurred on October 15.

There is also a fire at the Wildberries logistics facility in Ryazan, but its scale is not yet clear.

Source: RBC Ukraine

Share:
1052

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international event on innovation in governance

Society

Minimum subsistence level in Azerbaijan to rise next year

Economy

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $106 per barrel

President's Diary

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: I take great pleasure in conveying my most sincere wishes to President Ilham Aliyev - VİDEO

World

Gagik Tsarukyan's arrest extended by 3 months

Armenian opposition announces formation of "nationwide consolidation"

Samvel Karapetyan to be sent to a pretrial detention center for 1 month – court ruling

European Commission: Georgia remains an EU candidate country in name only

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Musk announces readiness of device that can restore sight even to those blind from birth

Merz says conflict around Iran has cost Europe more than €100 billion

Ecuador elected host country of the COP18 conference

Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

Latest news

Azerbaijan to allocate more than 84 million manats for childbirth benefits

Today, 11:25

Armenia and Turkey have begun processing mutual trade directly

Today, 11:15

Minimum subsistence level in Azerbaijan to rise next year

Today, 11:10

AKP skeptical about the prospect of Russia's representation in the OTS

Today, 11:05

Gagik Tsarukyan's arrest extended by 3 months

Today, 10:50

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international event on innovation in governance

Today, 10:40

Armenian opposition announces formation of "nationwide consolidation"

Today, 10:30

Samvel Karapetyan to be sent to a pretrial detention center for 1 month – court ruling

Today, 10:15

WHO has approved trials of two new Ebola vaccines

Today, 10:05

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $106 per barrel

Today, 10:00

Charles Leclerc has become a father for the first time - PHOTO

Today, 09:50

European Commission: Georgia remains an EU candidate country in name only

Today, 09:48

SOCAR and U.S.-based Comstock sign $1.65 billion deal

Today, 09:45

Trump warns Democrats against impeaching him

Today, 09:40

The European Commission said Ukraine is lagging behind Moldova on the path to the EU

Today, 09:12

Ukraine again attacked Rosneft's refinery in Ryazan - VIDEO

Today, 09:00

Attempts to impeach Trump will fail, the White House stated

Today, 08:55

Fox: Vance intends to rally those dissatisfied with Trump's geopolitics around himself

Today, 08:52

Turkmenistan opens road to the border with Kazakhstan as part of the North–South corridor

Today, 08:50

Bavaria's deputy premier Aiwanger found dead in a hotel in central Berlin

Today, 08:45
All news