Ukraine again attacked Rosneft's refinery in Ryazan - VIDEO

In the Russian city of Ryazan, the local oil refinery came under attack, most likely by drones.

Videos of the moment of the strike and a large-scale fire on the plant's premises have appeared online.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to OSINT channels.

The footage published in public channels shows the work of Russian air defenses, an explosion and a bright glow in the sky, after which thick smoke rises.

There is currently no official confirmation that the refinery was hit. It is also not yet known how serious the damage to the plant could be.

At the same time, the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, has not reported an attack on the region or its consequences. Local public channels have also not yet published detailed information about a possible attack or a declared UAV threat.

The Ryazan oil refinery is part of the Russian oil company "Rosneft" and is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the country.

Its design capacity is about 17 million tons of oil per year. The plant is located in Ryazan and is of important significance for supplying fuel to Moscow and other regions of central Russia. The enterprise produces various grades of motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, liquefied gases, bitumen and petrochemical feedstock. In particular, it produces components used in the fuel supply of Russian aviation. The oil refinery in Ryazan regularly becomes a target of drone attacks. In 2026, such incidents were reported several times, in particular in May, July, September and October. One of the latest confirmed attacks occurred on October 15.

There is also a fire at the Wildberries logistics facility in Ryazan, but its scale is not yet clear.

Source: RBC Ukraine