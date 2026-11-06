Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO
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Azerbaijan and Italy held joint training on civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) as part of the bilateral military cooperation plan.
1news.az reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
During the event, Italian military experts gave a detailed presentation on the main principles of civil-military cooperation, the mechanisms for its application, and international experience in this field.
In addition, the training groups carried out practical tasks.
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