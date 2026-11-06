 Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement - VIDEO

1news Staff11:35 - Today
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Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement - VIDEO

Video clips and reports are circulating in the media and on social networks about Iran's deployment of military equipment and missiles on the border with Azerbaijan, as well as about the existence of threats in the direction of the Khudafarin bridge.

Armenian Iran expert Vardan Voskanyan stated on his social media page that the Khudafarin bridge, located on the border with Azerbaijan, is among Iran's potential targets.

According to Voskanyan, in addition to the bridge, Iran's possible targets include the strategically important road located on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, near which the inscription "Live, Azerbaijan" can be seen.

The Armenian Iran expert linked these claims to the statement by Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei that retaliatory strikes would be carried out without geographical limitations.

In Voskanyan's opinion, one of the potential directions implied in this statement could be the territories bordering Azerbaijan.

To substantiate his claims, he referred to footage that has spread in the Iranian segment of social networks, in particular on Telegram channels.

This footage recalls Khamenei's words "without geographical limitations," and the Khudafarin bridge and the road with the inscription "Live, Azerbaijan" are presented as possible targets.

Lent.az sent an inquiry on this matter to the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan.

The embassy stated that the claims being circulated are groundless and untrue.

"Such groundless and untrue claims are not even worth a response," the embassy's reply reads.

Thus, the reports that have spread about Iran making the Khudafarin bridge and the road located on the border with Azerbaijan its target have been refuted by Iran's diplomatic mission.

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