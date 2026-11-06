Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is convinced that Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future.

He stated this while answering questions from participants of the third World Armenian Summit 2026.

One of the participants noted that there is an opinion «that Turkey does not recognize the territorial integrity of the republic.»

«Of course, Armenia and Turkey have not yet established diplomatic relations, but I am convinced that in the near future these relations will be established with the recognition of each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders,» Pashinyan said.

«I think this is a fact that we must record; in any case, I have no such concerns, and there is not a single objective fact that would indicate the existence of such a problem,» he added.

Source: Sputnik-Armenia