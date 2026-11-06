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Azerbaijan to hold military parades for Victory Day and State Flag Day - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan to hold military parades for Victory Day and State Flag Day - PHOTO

According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day, demonstration performances by military bands will be held in various districts of Baku, and on the occasion of November 9 — State Flag Day, processions accompanied by military bands will be organized along the central streets, avenues, and squares of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Khankendi, and Nakhchivan.

As APA reports, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense.

It is reported that on November 8 from 16:00 to 18:00, military bands will perform in the following locations:

- Heydar Aliyev Park (in front of the Heydar Aliyev Palace);
- Philharmonic Garden;
- Fountains Square;
- Koroglu Park;
- Sahil Park;
- Officers' Park.

On November 9 from 11:00 to 13:00, servicemen will march along the following routes:

In Baku:

- Heydar Aliyev Palace — Bulbul Avenue — Nizami Cinema Center — Neftchilar Avenue — Azadlig Square — Marine Station;

- Alley of Martyrs — Flame Towers complex — Chambarakand Park — Icherisheher metro station — Icherisheher Fortress Gates — Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater — Azneft Circle — monument to Bahram Gur;

- Monument to Nariman Narimanov — Central Park — Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater — Winter Park — Heydar Aliyev Palace — Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan — 28 Mall shopping center;

- Olympic Star sports and entertainment center — Samad Vurgun Street — Officers' Park — Baku State Circus — Heydar Aliyev Palace — monument to Imadaddin Nasimi — Neftchilar Avenue;

- H. Musabekov Park — Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Street — Huseyn Javid Avenue — Huseyn Javid Park — Parliament Avenue — Alley of Martyrs.

In Sumgayit, Ganja, Khankendi, and Nakhchivan, the processions will take place along the central streets and avenues of the cities.

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