"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev shared a post on the occasion of the Day of Azerbaijani Television and Radio - the professional holiday of workers in this field.

The post reads: "Today is a notable day in the history of Azerbaijani television and radio broadcasting. Exactly 100 years ago - on November 6, 1926 - Azerbaijani Radio, which went on the air for the first time with the words 'Attention, Baku speaking!', laid the foundation of the history of our national broadcasting and played an important role in the social and cultural life of our people, in the promotion of national values and in the development of educational traditions.

On February 14, 1956, with the beginning of the activity of Azerbaijani Television, this historic path entered a new stage. Over the past years, television and radio have created a chronicle of the socio-political and cultural life of our country, turning into the most important means of information conveying the history and the national and spiritual heritage of our people to future generations.

Today, Azerbaijani television and radio not only preserve their rich historical traditions, but also develop in accordance with the requirements of modern times. The media reforms carried out in recent years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev serve to strengthen institutional capacity, expand the technical capabilities of television and radio broadcasting, integrate into digital platforms, increase thematic diversity and improve the quality of programs.

The attention and care of the head of state for the activities of media representatives also evoke special gratitude. President Ilham Aliyev's awarding of a group of media representatives on November 5, 2026 is a manifestation of the high appreciation of the work of professionals who have devotedly served this field for many years.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Radio and the professional holiday of television and radio workers, I sincerely congratulate all television and radio employees, including the veterans of this field, and wish each of them good health, creative success and new achievements!"