Aqaba Process summit begins in Astana

The Aqaba Process summit on artificial intelligence security issues is taking place in Astana.

The event is attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the King of Jordan, the speaker of the parliament of Azerbaijan, the foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan, as well as other officials.

The Aqaba Process is an international initiative to counter terrorism and violent extremism, put forward by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015. The platform brings together heads of state, representatives of special services, military agencies and international organizations to discuss current threats and develop joint response measures.

Source: Aqorda