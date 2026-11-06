The Peruvian press wrote about Azerbaijan's Victory Day - PHOTO

The Peruvian portals larazon.pe and prensa21.com have published articles dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

As AZERTAC reports, the articles emphasize that the liberation of the city of Shusha became a historic turning point. “One of the key events that determined the outcome of the Patriotic War was the liberation of the city of Shusha – the cultural capital of Karabakh, which holds special spiritual significance for every Azerbaijani. This city, founded in the 18th century, played an important role in shaping Azerbaijan's rich cultural traditions. Shusha, which is the birthplace of outstanding composers, poets, musicians, and cultural figures, has made an invaluable contribution to Azerbaijani culture,” the publication says.

It is noted that the liberation of the city of Shusha on November 8, 2020, was not only a military victory but also a most important event in terms of restoring the historical memory and national identity of Azerbaijan. For the Azerbaijani people, Shusha is a symbol of the unbreakable spiritual bond between generations, of historical heritage and national identity. That is precisely why November 8 is celebrated as both Victory Day and the Day of the City of Shusha.

It was emphasized that the 44-day war is a triumph of national unity and will. The Patriotic War demonstrated to the whole world the unity, solidarity, and determination of the Azerbaijani people to defend their sovereignty. This difficult trial rallied the state and society around a single goal.

The articles particularly emphasize that the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev played a key role in achieving the historic Victory.

“Victory Day is not only a day to honor the bright memory of those who gave their lives heroically defending the Motherland, but also a day of gratitude to the veterans and war veterans for their selflessness. This date symbolizes that the people's struggle for freedom and sovereignty will forever remain in the memory of generations,” the articles note.