Azerbaijan, the U.S. and Armenia create trilateral working groups on the TRIPP project

Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia have launched the work of trilateral technical groups to plan the implementation of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) project.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a joint statement by the governments of the three countries.

The launch of the working groups was attended by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Brendan Hanrahan, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan.

As noted in the statement, the new format brings together representatives of government agencies and technical experts from the three countries for joint work on developing regional transport links, strengthening long-term stability, and expanding economic cooperation.

The parties agreed to create the first two trilateral working groups, which will deal with transport and electricity transmission issues.

It is emphasized that the activities of these groups will make it possible to resolve complex technical issues and move on to the next stages of TRIPP's implementation, including its integration with other regional infrastructure.

The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to the earliest possible practical launch of all components of the project.