Event marking Victory Day held at Azerbaijan's embassy in Indonesia
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia organized an event on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post by the embassy on the social network X.
During the event, the bright memory of the martyrs was honored, paying tribute to their courage and selflessness, and the resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people were also noted.
The reception was attended by Chem Widhya, Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the leadership of the OIC Youth Forum in Indonesia, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of the Azerbaijani community, media, and guests.
🇦🇿 Embassy hosted a reception marking 8 November – Victory Day of Azerbaijan, commemorating this historic day and celebrating the courage, resilience and unity of our people. We pay tribute to the cherished memory of our martyrs, honouring their sacrifice with deepest respect and gratitude. We extend our sincere gratitude to H.E. Dr. Chem Widhya, AIPA Secretary-General, the leadership of OIC Youth Indonesia, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, our dear compatriots, media representatives, and all other distinguished guests for joining us and sharing the joy and pride of this historic occasion. #Azerbaijan #8November #VictoryDay — AzEmbIndonesia (@AzEmbIndonesia) November 7, 2026