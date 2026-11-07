 Ilham Aliyev takes part in the opening of the Shusha vocational education center | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev takes part in the opening of the Shusha vocational education center

1news Staff10:15 - Today
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Ilham Aliyev takes part in the opening of the Shusha vocational education center

On November 7, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the Shusha State Vocational Education Center following a major overhaul.

As reported on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed the head of state on the conditions created there.

It was noted that, commissioned by the ministry, the major overhaul of the Shusha State Vocational Education Center began in March 2025.

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