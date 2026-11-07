 November 8 — Victory Day — marked in London | 1news.az
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November 8 — Victory Day — marked in London

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November 8 — Victory Day — marked in London

King's College London hosted an event dedicated to Victory Day on the theme "Legacy of unity: youth dialogue for joint impact."

As AZERTAC reports, the event was organized by the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP) with the support of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was attended by Azerbaijani students studying in the United Kingdom, young specialists and representatives of the diaspora, including a professor of the University of Cambridge, the prominent Azerbaijani scientist Garib Murshudov.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Elin Suleymanov congratulated his compatriots on Victory Day and spoke about the exceptional significance of this date in the modern history of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev was made possible thanks to the heroism of our martyrs and veterans, and the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people. It was noted that Victory Day symbolizes not only a military victory, but also national pride and the restoration of historical justice. The diplomat paid tribute with deep respect to the bright memory of the martyrs who gave their lives in the name of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that the Victory places great responsibility on everyone, E. Suleymanov stressed the importance of every Azerbaijani, especially young people, worthily representing their country and contributing to its development.

As part of the event, an exchange of views took place on the opportunities for international youth cooperation, the prospects of obtaining an education and building a career abroad, as well as the role of young Azerbaijanis in representing the country on the international stage.

The speeches touched upon the opportunities and difficulties faced by Azerbaijani students studying abroad and the paths of professional development.

At the event, moderated by ASAP's representative in London Sabina Abysheva, the importance of strengthening ties between young people and their active participation in joint initiatives was emphasized.

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