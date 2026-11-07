Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Moscow

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia organized a gala evening in Moscow dedicated to Victory Day.

As AZERTAC reports, the event was attended by representatives of Russia's political and public circles, ambassadors of a number of countries accredited in Moscow, military attachés and prominent members of the Azerbaijani diaspora. Guests were shown a film about Azerbaijan's Victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Speaking at the event, our country's Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev said that on November 8, 2020, the Azerbaijani flag was raised over the Shusha fortress. He recalled the cities and villages destroyed during decades of occupation, the demolished cultural monuments and the desecrated holy sites.

Speaking about the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the diplomat noted that the negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group led to the freezing of the conflict, while the United Nations Security Council resolutions remained a subject of discussion for years: "The most important lesson and significance of November 8 is that the principles of international law are not implemented automatically. They must be fought for. They are worth something only when they are backed by the political will of the leader of the nation, his unity with the people, a strong economy and, most importantly, a modern army capable of bringing these principles to life."

R. Mustafayev thanked the countries that supported Azerbaijan during the 44 days of the war and honored the memory of those who died. "Celebrating Victory Day, we gratefully honor the memory of the fallen and pay tribute to the courage of those who survived," he added.

The ambassador also spoke about the restoration of the liberated territories, emphasizing that three international airports have been built, and roads, bridges, tunnels, residential buildings, schools and medical institutions are being constructed. The diplomat touched upon the contribution of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Russia's Astrakhan region, which built social facilities in Karabakh at their own expense.

According to him, about $15 billion has already been invested in the restoration. In 2027-2030, almost another $8 billion is planned to be allocated for these purposes: "Today, about 100,000 people live, work and study in the liberated regions of Karabakh and East Zangazur."

The diplomat emphasized that the restoration became possible thanks to demining. "At present, almost 26 percent of the territories of Karabakh and neighboring districts have been cleared of mines. And this work continues," said R. Mustafayev.

The ambassador named the beginning of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as one of the main results of the liberation of Karabakh. He recalled that on August 8, 2025, in Washington, the parties initialed a peace treaty and that the delimitation of the border had begun. The ambassador outlined Baku's position, according to which, in order to sign the treaty, the provisions containing territorial claims against Azerbaijan must be removed from Armenia's Constitution and legislation.

Speaking about relations with Russia, he emphasized that their basis remains the Declaration on Allied Interaction of February 22, 2022. In his opinion, the meeting of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin on October 9, 2025, in Dushanbe showed that "these allied relations have stood the test of time" and launched the process of normalizing bilateral relations.

"Over the 10 months of this year, more than 40 high-level visits have already been made, which is twice the figure for all of last year," the diplomat reported. He also noted that Azerbaijan maintains trade and economic ties with 75 Russian regions and highlighted the importance of the North-South international transport corridor.

Then Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia, Colonel Kanan Tahmazov, took the floor. He called Victory Day "one of the most glorious pages of Azerbaijan's modern history" and recalled the hundreds of thousands of people forced to leave their native lands during the years of occupation.

The colonel spoke about how Azerbaijan strengthened its defense capability and increased the combat readiness of its army. He particularly emphasized the role of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, noting his firm political will, strategic vision and the decisions taken in difficult military and political conditions. During the days of the Patriotic War, the efforts of the country's leadership, the actions of the army on the battlefield and nationwide support were united around a single goal.

The military attaché called Shusha "a symbol of our national identity, historical memory and spiritual strength." He honored the memory of the martyrs and noted that the courage of the veterans remains an example for future generations.

K. Tahmazov also emphasized the importance of military diplomacy for strengthening trust between states: "Our country is interested in strengthening lasting peace, security and stability in the region."

The event continued with a festive concert. Laureates of international competitions Sahavat Mammadov (tar), Jamala Abdinzade (piano) and Aysun Mahmudzade (soprano) performed for the guests. The evening ended with a gala dinner.