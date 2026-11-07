President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium after a major reconstruction.

As AZERTAC reports, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov informed the head of state about the conditions created at the stadium.

It was noted that the Khankendi city stadium was put into use in 1956. In 2023, as a result of the anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the city of Khankendi was liberated from Armenian occupation. After that, a major reconstruction of the stadium began.

The thoroughly renovated Khankendi city stadium has been built according to UEFA Category 3 standards. The territory of the stadium has been expanded to 3.39 hectares.

The total number of spectator seats at the stadium is 8,554. Of these, 8,214 are standard seats, and 251 are seats for special guests. In addition, 59 seats are intended for the media and 30 for people with physical disabilities.

Artificial turf has been laid on the football field measuring 105 by 68 meters. Around the perimeter of the field, a track-and-field area has been equipped with running tracks for distances of 100 meters and from 200 to 10,000 meters. In addition, special zones are provided for steeplechase running, long jump, and other track-and-field disciplines.

The stadium has rooms for football players and technical personnel, as well as for referees, coaches, and media representatives, a conference hall, and a medical station.

The opening of the Khankendi city stadium after the major renovation is a vivid example of the state's care for sports in Azerbaijan. The implementation of this project is of great importance in terms of developing sports infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation, and it also clearly demonstrates the attention paid to sports and to raising a healthy young generation in Azerbaijan. The creation of Olympic sports complexes, stadiums, and other modern sports facilities in the country's regions further strengthens Azerbaijan's reputation in the world as a sporting power. It is no coincidence that today our country successfully hosts prestigious international sports competitions. Authoritative international sports organizations show interest in holding their events precisely in Azerbaijan. In this context, one can note the world championship and festival in football among boys under 15 (FIFA U-15), organized in our country for the first time, as well as the world football championship among youth teams under 20 (FIFA U-20 World Cup), which will take place next year.