Digital billboards in Ankara display congratulations to Azerbaijan
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Digital billboards along the central roads and avenues of Ankara display congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.
As AZERTAC reports, the initiative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey was supported by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality.
The screens of the municipal billboards display the following words: "We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on November 8 — Victory Day. Your joy is our joy as well!"
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