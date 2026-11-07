Turkey's president congratulates his Azerbaijani counterpart on Victory Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.



The text of the message was published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



The letter states:



«Mr. President, dear Brother.

On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, as a result of which the ancient lands of Azerbaijan that had been under occupation for thirty years gained their freedom, on behalf of my people and personally on my own behalf, I convey my most sincere congratulations to you and to all my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters.

Azerbaijan's just struggle, crowned with the Great Victory, has become a source of pride for the entire Turkic world. The rapid progress of the process of restoration and revival of the territories liberated from occupation fills us all with a sense of pride.

I am fully confident that, relying on the strength of our unbreakable bonds of friendship and brotherhood based on the concept of «One nation, two states», which we raised to the highest level with the Shusha Declaration, we will continue to work in conditions of close cooperation and solidarity both in bilateral relations and in the international arena.

As a result of our coordinated work to establish lasting peace, tranquility and stability in the region, the South Caucasus is now known not as a region of conflicts and instability, but as a region of cooperation and development.

I ask the Almighty to grant rest to the souls of our heroic martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for the independence of the Motherland, I honor their bright memory with respect and reverence, and I express my gratitude to our veterans.

Dear Brother, taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and happiness, and I wish the brotherly Azerbaijani people a prosperous and peaceful future, and I convey my most sincere wishes».