 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: November 8 is a symbol of devotion to the Motherland and the national unity of the people | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: November 8 is a symbol of devotion to the Motherland and the national unity of the people

1news Staff18:50 - Today
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: November 8 is a symbol of devotion to the Motherland and the national unity of the people

Victory Day — November 8 — is one of the most glorious pages in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan's statehood.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of Victory Day.

The ministry emphasized that this remarkable day of the historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 is a symbol of the national unity, unwavering will, determination, and devotion to the Motherland of the Azerbaijani people.

It is noted that six years ago, under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and thanks to the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army, an end was put to Armenia's nearly 30-year occupation of our country's territories, and with the liberation of the city of Shusha on November 8, 2020, complete victory in the Patriotic War was secured:

"As a result of the local anti-terrorist measures carried out in September 2023, Azerbaijan's state sovereignty was fully restored.

The Victory achieved in the Patriotic War proved that no force is capable of shaking our people's national unity, determination, and unwavering will to defend their lands."

The statement also emphasizes that in recent years Azerbaijan has been carrying out large-scale measures for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation:

"Within the framework of the "Great Return" program, work continues on creating modern infrastructure and ensuring the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Azerbaijan is also advancing its efforts aimed at strengthening long-term peace and stability in the region. The purposeful and consistent steps taken by Azerbaijan in recent years to establish mutual trust with Armenia serve to turn the South Caucasus region into a space of peace and progress.

Our historic Victory, the might of our state, and the eternal glory of our people are a source of pride.

On this remarkable day, we reverently honor the bright memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation and security of our Motherland, and express our deep gratitude to our veterans and participants of the war.

Happy Victory Day!"

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