 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity and faith in the future | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity and faith in the future

1news Staff09:35 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity and faith in the future

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated all compatriots on the sixth anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's account on the social network X.

It is noted that the unparalleled heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the historic victory became a triumph of the national will, unity and unshakable determination of the Azerbaijani people.

"This magnificent victory became the most important stage of the historic path leading to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity, our statehood will and our faith in the future. Today, Azerbaijan, as a victorious state, resolutely continues its efforts to strengthen lasting peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

On the occasion of this sacred day, we honor with deep respect the bright memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland, and express our gratitude to our veterans and all participants of the war for the self-sacrifice they demonstrated. The fortitude and valor of our heroes will live forever in the memory of our people, and the chronicle of our victory will become a source of pride and inspiration for future generations. Happy Victory Day!" the post says.

Share:
1116

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Politics

Erdogan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Politics

Turkey's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Erdogan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Zakir Hasanov congratulates the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on Victory Day

Turkey's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy of strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is gaining support worldwide

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Grigoryan allows for out-of-turn border delimitation on TRIPP sections

Armenia rules out participation of third parties in securing peace with Azerbaijan

Siyavush Novruzov: Some people coming to Azerbaijan under the pretext of religious and scientific activity are engaged in anti-state activity

John Spencer: Combat operations in the Patriotic War became a notable example of modern military history

Latest news

In Poland, mass shooting suspect may have killed three relatives

Today, 14:15

Erdogan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 13:50

Zakir Hasanov congratulates the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on Victory Day

Today, 13:48

Turkey's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Today, 13:25

Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy of strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is gaining support worldwide

Today, 13:10

Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistan's prime minister for Victory Day congratulations

Today, 13:05

President: We must be so strong that it would never occur to anyone to harm Azerbaijan!

Today, 12:45

President Ilham Aliyev: The social and political stability prevailing in Azerbaijan today can rarely be found in today's world

Today, 12:45

The location of the Victory Museum in Khankendi has been revealed

Today, 12:35

Turkey's president departs for Azerbaijan

Today, 12:30

President: The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underlying all our successes

Today, 12:30

President: In the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the whole world

Today, 12:15

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Today, 12:05

On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

Today, 12:00

Pakistan's prime minister considers November 8 a historic testament to the courage of the Azerbaijani people

Today, 11:43

Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul

Today, 11:25

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Today, 11:00

Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to achieving the Victory

Today, 10:40

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan's victory is the embodiment of our people's unity

Today, 10:20

“Victory is a trust entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans” — Elvin Huseynov on Life FM

Today, 10:00
All news