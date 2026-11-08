Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity and faith in the future
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated all compatriots on the sixth anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.
As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's account on the social network X.
It is noted that the unparalleled heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the historic victory became a triumph of the national will, unity and unshakable determination of the Azerbaijani people.
"This magnificent victory became the most important stage of the historic path leading to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity, our statehood will and our faith in the future. Today, Azerbaijan, as a victorious state, resolutely continues its efforts to strengthen lasting peace, stability and cooperation in the region.
On the occasion of this sacred day, we honor with deep respect the bright memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland, and express our gratitude to our veterans and all participants of the war for the self-sacrifice they demonstrated. The fortitude and valor of our heroes will live forever in the memory of our people, and the chronicle of our victory will become a source of pride and inspiration for future generations. Happy Victory Day!" the post says.
8 Noyabr – Zəfər Gününün 6-cı ildönümü münasibətilə bütün həmvətənlərimizi ürəkdən təbrik edirik. 2020-ci ildə Müzəffər Ali Baş Komandan, Prezident İlham Əliyevin rəhbərliyi ilə Azərbaycan ordusunun 44 günlük Vətən müharibəsində nümayiş etdirdiyi misilsiz qəhrəmanlıq və qazanılan tarixi zəfər xalqımızın milli iradəsinin, birliyinin və sarsılmaz əzminin təntənəsinə çevrilmişdir. Bu möhtəşəm qələbə Azərbaycanın ərazi bütövlüyünün və suverenliyinin bərpasına aparan tarixi yolun ən mühüm mərhələsi olmuşdur. Zəfər Günü milli həmrəyliyimizin, dövlətçilik iradəmizin və gələcəyə olan inamımızın rəmzidir. Bu gün Azərbaycan qalib dövlət kimi regionda davamlı sülhün, sabitliyin və əməkdaşlığın möhkəmləndirilməsi naminə səylərini qətiyyətlə davam etdirir. Bu müqəddəs gün münasibətlə vətən uğrunda canlarından keçmiş şəhidlərimizin əziz xatirəsini dərin ehtiramla yad edir, qazilərimizə və bütün müharibə iştirakçılarına göstərdikləri fədakarlığa görə minnətdarlığımızı bildiririk. Qəhrəmanlarımızın əzmi və şücaəti xalqımızın yaddaşında daim yaşayacaq, zəfər salnaməmiz gələcək nəsillər üçün qürur və ilham mənbəyi olacaqdır. Zəfər Günümüz mübarək olsun! 🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿 #Azərbaycan #8Noyabr #ZəfərGünü #Azerbaijan #8November #VictoryDay — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 8, 2026