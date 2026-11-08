Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity and faith in the future

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated all compatriots on the sixth anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's account on the social network X.

It is noted that the unparalleled heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the historic victory became a triumph of the national will, unity and unshakable determination of the Azerbaijani people.

"This magnificent victory became the most important stage of the historic path leading to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity, our statehood will and our faith in the future. Today, Azerbaijan, as a victorious state, resolutely continues its efforts to strengthen lasting peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

On the occasion of this sacred day, we honor with deep respect the bright memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland, and express our gratitude to our veterans and all participants of the war for the self-sacrifice they demonstrated. The fortitude and valor of our heroes will live forever in the memory of our people, and the chronicle of our victory will become a source of pride and inspiration for future generations. Happy Victory Day!" the post says.