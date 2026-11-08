Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan's victory is the embodiment of our people's unity

Thanks to the decisive leadership of President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of the valiant Azerbaijani army, the territorial integrity of our Motherland was restored six years ago, and historical justice prevailed.

As 1news.az reports, this was written on the social network X by Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to him, this brilliant victory is the embodiment of the unity of the Azerbaijani people, their national will and unshakable determination in the cause of state building.

"With deep respect we honor the bright memory of our martyrs, who, having given their lives for the Motherland, forever inscribed their names in our glorious history, and we bow our heads before the heroism and self-sacrifice of our veterans and war participants. Happy Victory Day!" the post reads.