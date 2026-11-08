Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 — Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, the relevant post was published on the ministry's page on the social network X.

"On the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, we wholeheartedly congratulate the brotherly Azerbaijani people and state on Victory Day.

With deep respect and reverence, we honor the memory of all the heroes who gave their lives for their native land," the post states.