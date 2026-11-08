Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 — Victory Day.
As 1news.az reports, the relevant post was published on the ministry's page on the social network X.
"On the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, we wholeheartedly congratulate the brotherly Azerbaijani people and state on Victory Day.
With deep respect and reverence, we honor the memory of all the heroes who gave their lives for their native land," the post states.
Karabağ’ın azadlığının altıncı yıl dönümünde kardeş Azerbaycan halkının ve devletinin Zafer Günü’nü içtenlikle kutluyoruz. Vatan toprağı uğruna canlarını feda eden tüm kahramanları saygı ve rahmetle anıyoruz. https://t.co/qZKLdVDWJb — T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) November 8, 2026