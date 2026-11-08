Pakistan's prime minister considers November 8 a historic testament to the courage of the Azerbaijani people

November 8 has become a historic testament to the courage, resolve, and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani people, who managed to restore the country's territorial integrity after nearly three decades.

As 1news.az reports, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

"On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, I extend my warmest felicitations to my dear brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as to the brave and brotherly people of Azerbaijan. Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan during that period, and will always support it. Last year's Victory Day Parade in Baku, in which I had the honor of taking part together with President Ilham Aliyev, clearly demonstrated the unbreakable bonds of friendship between our nations," he noted

The prime minister also wished Azerbaijan further development and new successes, and the South Caucasus — to move toward lasting peace and shared prosperity.