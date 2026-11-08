Pakistan's prime minister considers November 8 a historic testament to the courage of the Azerbaijani people
November 8 has become a historic testament to the courage, resolve, and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani people, who managed to restore the country's territorial integrity after nearly three decades.
As 1news.az reports, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote about this on his page on the social network X.
"On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, I extend my warmest felicitations to my dear brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as to the brave and brotherly people of Azerbaijan. Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan during that period, and will always support it. Last year's Victory Day Parade in Baku, in which I had the honor of taking part together with President Ilham Aliyev, clearly demonstrated the unbreakable bonds of friendship between our nations," he noted
The prime minister also wished Azerbaijan further development and new successes, and the South Caucasus — to move toward lasting peace and shared prosperity.
On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, I extend my warmest felicitations to my dear brother, President @presidentaz Ilham Aliyev, and to the brave and brotherly people of Azerbaijan. November 8 stands as a historic testament to the courage, resolve and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani nation, which restored its territorial integrity after nearly three decades. We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices made this triumph possible. Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan then, and we stand with Azerbaijan always. Last year's Victory Day Parade in Baku, where I had the honour of joining President Aliyev, captured the unbreakable bond between our nations. May Azerbaijan continue to rise from strength to strength, and may the South Caucasus move toward lasting peace and shared prosperity. Zəfər Günün mübarək! 🇵🇰🤝🇦🇿 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 8, 2026