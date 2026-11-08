 President: In the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the whole world | 1news.az
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President: In the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the whole world

1news Staff12:15 - Today
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President: In the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the whole world

In the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the whole world.

As AZERTAC reports, President Ilham Aliyev said this in his congratulatory message to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day.

Emphasizing that Armenia had created several fortifications in the occupied territories, that in some places 6-7 defense lines had been erected, and that all the territories had been mined, the head of state noted: "Barbed wire, fortifications, advantageous positions, hills, mountains — all of this created great difficulties for us. The Armenian side was confident that Azerbaijan would not be able to liberate its lands by military means, or that someone would not allow us to do so. They miscalculated, and the Azerbaijani people once again demonstrated their greatness to the whole world."

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