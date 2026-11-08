President: The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underlying all our successes

The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underlying all our successes. Azerbaijanism is a philosophy that unites all our citizens. Azerbaijanism is an ideology that leads us forward.

As AZERTAC reports, President Ilham Aliyev said this in his congratulatory message to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day.

"In Azerbaijan, all ethnic groups and representatives of all religions live as one family, and we are united by civic solidarity and the ideology of Azerbaijanism. This is our national idea. I want to say once again that this is the path leading to the future," the head of state emphasized.