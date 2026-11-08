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Turkey's president departs for Azerbaijan

1news Staff12:30 - Today
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Turkey's president departs for Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has departed for Azerbaijan to take part in events dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the Victory in Karabakh.

As 1news.az writes, the Turkish leader is accompanied on the trip by his wife, Emine Erdogan.

Let us note that on November 8, Azerbaijan marks the sixth anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, which ended nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

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