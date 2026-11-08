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The location of the Victory Museum in Khankendi has been revealed

1news Staff12:35 - Today
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The location of the Victory Museum in Khankendi has been revealed

The location where the Victory Museum will be situated in the city of Khankendi has been revealed.

As AZERTAC reports, President Ilham Aliyev said this in his congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day.

"I am addressing this congratulation in Khankendi, standing in front of the Triumphal Arch. This is the second Triumphal Arch erected in honor of our glorious Victory. The first was erected in Baku, and the second here, in Khankendi. Next to the Triumphal Arch in Baku, the Victory Museum is also in operation. The names of all our martyrs are engraved in it. There will also be a Victory Museum in Khankendi. Work on creating the Victory Museum is already at its final stage. It will be located in the building of the former executive authority, which was once the cradle of aggression and of the occupation policy against Azerbaijan. It was the devil's lair," the head of state noted.

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