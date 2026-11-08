President Ilham Aliyev: The social and political stability prevailing in Azerbaijan today can rarely be found in today's world

The social and political stability, favorable atmosphere, creative trends prevailing in Azerbaijan today and the unity of our society in the name of a common goal form a picture that, I believe, can rarely be found in today's world.

As AZERTAC reports, President Ilham Aliyev said this in his congratulation to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day.

"On this wonderful holiday, I want to emphasize once again the greatness of the Azerbaijani people," the head of state stressed.