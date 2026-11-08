Turkey's Interior Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the Turkish agency's page on the social network X.

"Happy Victory Day, dear Azerbaijan!

The Great Victory, which went down in history thanks to the liberation of Karabakh, is a symbol of the determination, courage, and love for the Homeland of brotherly Azerbaijan.

On the sixth anniversary of this historic Victory, we honor with deep respect the memory of the dear martyrs who gave their lives for their native land, and we remember with gratitude the heroic war veterans.

May the unbreakable brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan be eternal!

Happy November 8 — Victory Day!" the post says.