Elchin Guliyev: Victory Day has become a symbol of the indestructible unity of the Azerbaijani people

November 8 is one of the most glorious pages in the centuries-old history of the statehood of the Azerbaijani people, a triumph of national will, indomitable spirit, and unbreakable unity.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a congratulatory message from the head of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, to the personnel on the occasion of Victory Day.

"This historic day has become an eternal symbol of our people's faith in justice, love for the Motherland, and determination to fight for our sacred lands," the head of the SBS noted.

The message emphasizes that thanks to the far-sighted policy, unwavering will, and wise military leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who is resolutely continuing the state strategy defined by national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Patriotic War of 2020, which lasted 44 days, ended in a great Victory for the Azerbaijani people.

"In achieving this glorious Victory, the personnel of the State Border Service also demonstrated combat skill, high professionalism, courage, and selflessness, honorably fulfilling their sacred duty to the Motherland.

The restoration of state borders in the lands liberated from occupation and the reorganization of the border protection and defense system became one of the most important stages of the historic mission of the State Border Service. Today, the tricolor State Flag of Azerbaijan, majestically waving over these lands, is a source of boundless pride and honor for every Azerbaijani border guard," the message says.