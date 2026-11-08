 Elchin Guliyev: Victory Day has become a symbol of the indestructible unity of the Azerbaijani people | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Elchin Guliyev: Victory Day has become a symbol of the indestructible unity of the Azerbaijani people

1news Staff15:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Elchin Guliyev: Victory Day has become a symbol of the indestructible unity of the Azerbaijani people

November 8 is one of the most glorious pages in the centuries-old history of the statehood of the Azerbaijani people, a triumph of national will, indomitable spirit, and unbreakable unity.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a congratulatory message from the head of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, to the personnel on the occasion of Victory Day.

"This historic day has become an eternal symbol of our people's faith in justice, love for the Motherland, and determination to fight for our sacred lands," the head of the SBS noted.

The message emphasizes that thanks to the far-sighted policy, unwavering will, and wise military leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who is resolutely continuing the state strategy defined by national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Patriotic War of 2020, which lasted 44 days, ended in a great Victory for the Azerbaijani people.

"In achieving this glorious Victory, the personnel of the State Border Service also demonstrated combat skill, high professionalism, courage, and selflessness, honorably fulfilling their sacred duty to the Motherland.

The restoration of state borders in the lands liberated from occupation and the reorganization of the border protection and defense system became one of the most important stages of the historic mission of the State Border Service. Today, the tricolor State Flag of Azerbaijan, majestically waving over these lands, is a source of boundless pride and honor for every Azerbaijani border guard," the message says.

Share:
1004

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Politics

Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha

Politics

Ilham Aliyev: No one will be able to come between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha

Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for photos at the Shusha fortress

The first ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye talked over a tea table

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey visited the Memorial to the Victims of the Khojaly Genocide

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Erdogan reveals plans to visit Azerbaijan

Liam Collins: Azerbaijan's economic potential and military reforms – key factors of the Victory

Grigoryan allows for out-of-turn border delimitation on TRIPP sections

Siyavush Novruzov: Some people coming to Azerbaijan under the pretext of religious and scientific activity are engaged in anti-state activity

Latest news

Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha

Today, 19:30

Donald Trump: Congressional election results were a step backward for the U.S.

Today, 19:20

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce congratulate Azerbaijan

Today, 19:00

Ascent to the Khari Bulbul peak organized on the occasion of Victory Day

Today, 18:40

In Ethiopia, more than 50 people killed in militant attack

Today, 18:16

Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for photos at the Shusha fortress

Today, 17:55

The first ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye talked over a tea table

Today, 17:52

Azerbaijani and Turkish journalists toured the Shusha fortress

Today, 17:45

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey visited the Memorial to the Victims of the Khojaly Genocide

Today, 17:30

President of Turkey: I believe that by our next visit, Shusha will be transformed even further

Today, 17:17

Ukraine's Energy Support Fund signed contracts worth €200 million in October

Today, 17:10

President of Turkey: In 2027, together with Ilham Aliyev, we will open a school in Aghdam

Today, 16:55

Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev on Flag Day

Today, 16:25

Ilham Aliyev: No one will be able to come between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Today, 16:23

Turkish president notes Ilham Aliyev's leadership in the liberation of Karabakh

Today, 16:20

Ilham Aliyev to Erdogan: Turkey provided moral and political support during the war

Today, 16:15

Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations visits Victory Park

Today, 16:12

Ilham Aliyev: Shusha did not lose its national spirit during 28 years of occupation

Today, 16:10

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye deliver press statements

Today, 16:03

6th anniversary of the glorious Victory marked in Vietnam

Today, 15:55
All news