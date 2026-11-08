Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, the head of the Turkish state shared a corresponding post on the social network X.

"With all my heart I congratulate the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people on Victory Day and the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh from 30 years of occupation.

With deep respect and reverence I honor the memory of all our heroes who, at the cost of their blood and lives, fought to achieve this great Victory and became martyrs in the name of the Motherland," the post reads.