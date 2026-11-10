The EU will officially deploy a military mission in Ukraine for the first time

The Council of the EU has for the first time announced its intention to officially establish a military presence in Ukraine as part of the extension of its EUMAM Ukraine training mission.

The size of such a presence is not specified.

This is stated in a statement by the Council of the EU.

"This decision was made in the context of the strategic review of EUMAM. As a result, the Council also decided to establish a presence in Ukraine in order to ensure direct coordination with Ukrainian military authorities and partner countries and to guarantee that European training develops in line with the requests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document says.

The EU mission to train Ukrainian service members was launched in 2022. Until now, Brussels has consistently stated that all of its activities are carried out on the territory of European countries.

On November 9, the Council of the EU extended the military mission for another two years — until November 15, 2028 — expanded its mandate and approved a budget of 300 million euros for the entire period.