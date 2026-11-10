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Qatar announces progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran

1news Staff15:35 - Today
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Qatar announces progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran

Qatar notes positive statements from the U.S. and Iran about their commitment to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict, despite media reports of a possible military strike.

This was stated by the director of the Media and Communications Department of the emirate's Foreign Ministry, Ibrahim Sultan al-Hashmi.

"In recent days, reports have appeared in the media about an imminent strike. However, we see that mediation efforts are continuing and that positive statements are being made by both sides about the need to reach a diplomatic solution to the crisis," the diplomat said at a briefing.

"We confirm that there is progress in the negotiations, and the mediators are making constant and active attempts to bring the parties' points of view closer together," al-Hashmi added.

He also noted that Monday's meeting between Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House "took place in a positive vein and was focused on achieving progress in the negotiations."

Qatar is one of the key mediators in the indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran. In early November, a Qatari delegation visited Tehran, where it discussed ways to settle the conflict with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

As the emirate's Foreign Ministry reported, Washington and Tehran remain committed to dialogue and are studying Qatar's proposals.

On November 6, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed diplomatic efforts with Trump, and on November 10 the American leader held a meeting in Washington with the emirate's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Following the consultations, Trump spoke of positive dynamics leading to an end to the conflict with Iran.

Source: TASS

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