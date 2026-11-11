Attempted hijacking of a plane in the U.S.: passenger claimed there was a bomb on board

An unruly passenger attempted to break into the cockpit of an American airline United Airlines plane during a flight.

This was reported by the newspaper Daily Mail.

The incident occurred aboard an airliner flying from Newark in the state of New Jersey to New Orleans in Louisiana.

A 34-year-old Latin American man, who barely speaks English, said that he had a bomb in his backpack and then tried to get into the pilots' cabin. The passenger was pushed back into the tail section of the plane, where he spent the rest of the flight under the supervision of one of the crew members.

After the airliner landed at the New Orleans airport, the man was arrested and placed in jail.

He has been charged with spreading false information about a bomb and with intimidation.

According to a representative of the airline, there were 49 passengers and six crew members on board the plane.

Source: Gazeta.ru