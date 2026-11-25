Two Libyan servicemen have died from wounds sustained in the Ukrainian attack on the naval base at the port of Benghazi on November 22.

This was reported by Al-Hadath, citing the command of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

LNA Deputy Commander Saddam Haftar named the dead — at-Taher Abdallah as-Sadiq and Lieutenant Ali Muhammad as-Sayyid. According to him, both served in the naval forces and sustained fatal wounds in the line of duty during the attack on the base.

«We will not compromise on their rights, just as we will not compromise on the sovereignty of our homeland, the dignity of our people and the safety of its sons,» Haftar wrote on Facebook.

The LNA command stated that a response would follow «in the appropriate place, at the appropriate time and by the appropriate means.»

As a reminder, on November 22 Ukraine struck Russian vessels off the coast of Libya with naval drones. According to Reuters, 10 people were injured in the attack in Benghazi, including citizens of Russia and Libya. As the Associated Press reports, citing sources connected with the LNA, a preliminary investigation showed that the drones were launched from a base in the west of the country which, according to the agency's interlocutors, is controlled by Ukrainian forces.

The following day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on the social network X that Kyiv was responsible for the operation.

The deputy chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, Musa al-Koni, called Ukraine's actions tantamount to a declaration of war. He also announced his intention to appeal to the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council.