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President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

1news Staff14:32 - Today
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President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding energy workers of Azerbaijan.

The text of the order was published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thus, for fruitful activity in the field of development, the following were awarded:

the Order of "Emek" of the 2nd degree

Guliyev Ziyaddin Misir oglu

the Order of "Emek" of the 3rd degree

Huseynov Mirjalal Miryunis oglu

Mirzaliyev Ilham Ata oglu

Yusifov Ramil Ali oglu

the "Tereggi" medal

Abbasov Maharram Huseyn oglu

Abbasova Gullu Shadiman gizi

Agayev Zulfi Satdar oglu

Akhundov Musa Gulam oglu

Akhundov Zaur Huseynovich

Dashdamirli Farid Samid oglu

Eyvazova Aynura Ramiz gizi

Ganjaliyev Ramiz Garib oglu

Ibrahimov Barat Fezi oglu

Ibrahimov Ruslan Shahmar oglu

Imanov Gabil Isakh oglu

Iskenderov Vahid Farhad oglu

Ismayilov Sardar Asker oglu

Garayev Yusif Gadir oglu

Gadimli Shahin Nehru oglu

Ganbarov Vusal Seyidtagi oglu

Lazimzade Arif Pasha oglu

Mutalov Salami Agali oglu

Orujev Murad Sabir oglu

Sultanov Nahid Javadaga oglu

Shiraliyev Zaur Muhammadali oglu

Yusifov Elchin Muysub oglu.

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