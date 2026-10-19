President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding energy workers of Azerbaijan.
The text of the order was published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Thus, for fruitful activity in the field of development, the following were awarded:
the Order of "Emek" of the 2nd degree
Guliyev Ziyaddin Misir oglu
the Order of "Emek" of the 3rd degree
Huseynov Mirjalal Miryunis oglu
Mirzaliyev Ilham Ata oglu
Yusifov Ramil Ali oglu
the "Tereggi" medal
Abbasov Maharram Huseyn oglu
Abbasova Gullu Shadiman gizi
Agayev Zulfi Satdar oglu
Akhundov Musa Gulam oglu
Akhundov Zaur Huseynovich
Dashdamirli Farid Samid oglu
Eyvazova Aynura Ramiz gizi
Ganjaliyev Ramiz Garib oglu
Ibrahimov Barat Fezi oglu
Ibrahimov Ruslan Shahmar oglu
Imanov Gabil Isakh oglu
Iskenderov Vahid Farhad oglu
Ismayilov Sardar Asker oglu
Garayev Yusif Gadir oglu
Gadimli Shahin Nehru oglu
Ganbarov Vusal Seyidtagi oglu
Lazimzade Arif Pasha oglu
Mutalov Salami Agali oglu
Orujev Murad Sabir oglu
Sultanov Nahid Javadaga oglu
Shiraliyev Zaur Muhammadali oglu
Yusifov Elchin Muysub oglu.