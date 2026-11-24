President Ilham Aliyev has sent an address to the participants of the International Caucasus Congress on the theme "Revival of the Silk Road," organized by Turkey's Igdir University.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The address reads:

"Dear participants of the event!

I cordially greet you on the occasion of the opening of the International Caucasus Congress organized by Igdir University and dedicated to the theme 'Revival of the Silk Road.'

Throughout history, Igdir has been located at the crossroads of important trade routes, and today it retains its advantageous position, continuing to contribute to the development of regional cooperation. Igdir's immediate proximity to Nakhchivan, the historically established close contacts and mutual sympathy between the regions bring our fraternal peoples even closer together, serving to strengthen Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation and regional connectivity.

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, based on common roots and brotherhood, rose with the signing of the historic Shusha Declaration to the highest level — the level of alliance. We can note with pride that the grand projects jointly implemented by our countries, which, thanks to their advantageous geographical location, play the role of a bridge between Europe and Asia, have redrawn the transport, energy and communications map of the South Caucasus and the entire Eurasian region as a whole.

The establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus has turned this region into a space of important strategic significance from the point of view of international transport corridors and economic cooperation. The Zangezur corridor, currently being implemented at Azerbaijan's initiative, along with ensuring unimpeded communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will serve to expand our direct overland transport links with Turkey, as well as to increase the capabilities of the Middle Corridor, develop international trade and logistics ties and, in a broader sense, revive the historic Silk Road.

I am confident that the International Caucasus Congress will become an important platform for discussing the prospects for the future development of our region and the opportunities for restoring the Silk Road, and will contribute to strengthening peace, stability, mutual trust and ensuring sustainable development in the region.

I wish all participants fruitful discussions and success in the work of the event."