Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the establishment of an International Center for Training in Forestry and Seedling Cultivation.

The new center will operate under the country's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The center is designed to contribute to the development of forestry and seedling cultivation, the sustainable management of forest resources, and the strengthening of human resources capacity in this field.

In accordance with the head of state's Decree, the Center is a budgetary organization engaged in organizing and conducting training in the field of forestry, creating and managing a gene bank of forest plant seeds, storing seed samples, as well as growing seedlings of forest plants.