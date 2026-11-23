Employees of the medical service of the Ministry of Justice are exempt from conscription for military service.

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the corresponding law.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, citizens in the reserve of the Armed Forces will, after being appointed to a position in the medical service, be granted corresponding special ranks equivalent to their existing military ranks.

When reserve officers are appointed to a position in the medical service, the first special rank may be granted to them one level higher, provided that the term established for their military ranks has expired.

Employees of the medical service will be exempt from conscription for military service and military training during the period of their service. Employees hired by the medical service will be removed from military registration and placed on special registration with the Ministry of Justice.

Under the law, military personnel of the medical service will serve in the medical services of the medical institutions of the penitentiary service, the penitentiary medical and sanitary units of institutions, as well as in the medical and sanitary units operating in the special units of the penitentiary service organized to guard penitentiary institutions and escort the persons held in them.

The rules for service by military personnel of the medical service will be regulated by the laws "On Military Duty and Military Service," "On the Status of Military Personnel," the Regulation "On Serving Military Service," the "Disciplinary Charter of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan," and other normative legal acts.

In addition, justice sector employees holding special ranks and serving in the forensic examination department of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as state judicial enforcement officers, will be provided with special uniforms.