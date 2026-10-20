Ilham Aliyev approves law on holding UN Climate Week and Adaptation Committee meeting in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The document regulates the organization and holding in Baku of the International Climate Week 4 (UNFCCC Climate Week 4), as well as the 30th meeting of the UN Adaptation Committee. The Memorandum of Understanding was previously agreed upon and signed in two stages: on September 1, 2026, in Bonn and on September 2, 2026, in Baku.

This law was adopted by the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan on the basis of paragraph 4 of Part I of Article 95 of the country's Constitution.