President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has thanked his American counterpart Donald Trump for the kind words addressed to him.

The head of the Azerbaijani state posted the relevant message on his page on the social network X.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the warm words you addressed to me in your message on the occasion of the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project," Ilham Aliyev's post reads.

Note that in his video address on the occasion of the official start of the TRIPP project, Trump stated: "I want to thank once again Prime Minister Pashinyan and his colleague, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for working together with us and for making this day possible, as well as for the generous nomination of me for the Nobel Peace Prize."