Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the tragedy in Izmir

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

In the message, the head of state expressed deep shock at the news of the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion that occurred at a metallurgical plant in the Turkish province of Izmir.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani leader extended sincere and deep condolences to the President of Türkiye, to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to the entire brotherly Turkish people, and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.